Israeli armed forces kill nephew of Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem in Beirut

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Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday stated that they killed the nephew and personal secretary of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem in a strike carried out in Beirut last night.

In a statement issued on Telegram, the IDF said that Ali Yusuf Harshi, identified as the personal secretary and nephew of Qassem, was eliminated during overnight operations in the Lebanese capital.

The military described Harshi as a close associate and advisor who played a key role in managing and securing the Hezbollah leader’s office.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), the IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem. Harshi was a close associate and personal advisor to Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem and played a central role in managing and securing his office,” the statement read.

The IDF further stated that it carried out a series of strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in and around Beirut.

According to the statement, two strategic crossings used by Hezbollah operatives for movement between the northern and southern parts of the Litani River were hit, allegedly disrupting the transfer of weapons, including rockets and launchers.

Additionally, the Israeli military said it struck around 10 sites in southern Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities, launchers, and command centres linked to Hezbollah.

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In a separate update, the IDF said its 162nd Division continues to conduct targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon. Troops from the 401st Brigade reportedly discovered an underground shaft used by militants.

During the operation, a fighter emerging from the tunnel was killed in close combat, and a cache of weapons, including explosives, rockets, RPG launchers, and grenades, was recovered.

The IDF also claimed that forces from its 215th Fire Brigade killed more than 70 militants in various operations, including a group allegedly preparing to launch mortar attacks. In another incident, two militants entering a Hezbollah-linked structure were targeted in an airstrike coordinated with ground troops.

Meanwhile, troops from the Nahal Brigade reportedly located large quantities of weapons and dismantled multiple Hezbollah positions, including anti-tank launch sites and observation posts.

The developments come even as the fragile ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran hangs in the balance, with Tehran stating that the truce also includes the halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

However, both Washington and Israel have maintained that the ceasefire does not extend to Hezbollah targets, a disagreement that has further complicated diplomatic efforts and heightened the risk of the truce collapsing.

(Source: ANI)