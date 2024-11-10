Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Beirut, 40 including children killed

Beirut: At least 40 people including children were killed as Israeli conducted airstrikes on the southern suburbs of capital city of Beirut of Lebanon in the past 24 hours.

The southern Lebanese port city of Tyre was struck by Israeli airstrike on Saturday, which resulted in the death of seven people including five siblings, said officials.The death toll continued to increase as airstrikes struck different parts of southern and eastern Lebanon, leaving several buildings destroyed.

On prior case of the airstrikes, the Israeli military used to issue evacuation orders for parts of the city on the social media platform X. However, it gave no new instructions this time before it attacked the city.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is ongoing. The rescuers were looking for survivors and trying to recover any additional body parts, which will undergo DNA testing for identification.

On Saturday, Israeli strikes in nearby towns killed 13 people, including seven medics from rescue groups linked to Hezbollah and Amal, according to the health ministry. Additionally, at least 20 more people were reported dead in strikes across the eastern plains near the historic city of Baalbek.

The Israeli military said it had struck Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the areas of Tyre and Baalbek, including fighters, “operational apartments,” and weapons stores.

The Lebanese health ministry said Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,136 people and wounded 13,979 in Lebanon over the last year. The toll includes 619 women and 194 children.