Jerusalem/Damascus: Israeli helicopters fired missiles on Syrian military positions in the southern province of Quneitra, according to Israel’s military and Syrian state news agency SANA.

Israel’s military said on Monday night it had carried out airstrikes against targets belonging to the Syrian army, saying the attack was a response to “attempted attack” a day earlier, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack in southern Syria was carried out by Israeli fighter jets, attack helicopters and aircraft, according to a separate statement issued by the Israeli military.

“The targets struck include observation posts and intelligence collection systems, anti-aircraft artillery facilities and command and control systems in Syrian Armed Forces bases,” the statement read.

According to the report by SANA, the Israeli choppers attacked some posts of the Syrian army on the frontier between Quneitra and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, causing damage only.

Tensions have been on the rise along Israel’s borders with Lebanon and Syria after a fighter with Hezbollah, a Lebanese Iran-backed armed group, was killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike in Syria in July.

(With inputs from IANS)