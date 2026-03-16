Israeli Air Force Strikes, Destroys Aircraft Linked to Former Iranian Leader

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Tel Aviv: The Israeli Air Force (IsAF) has successfully targeted and destroyed the aircraft used by the Iranian leadership at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, marking a significant blow to the regime’s strategic mobility.

In a post on X, the air force confirmed the strike, stating that they “destroyed the plane of the leader of the Iranian terror regime at the ‘Mehrabad’ airport in Tehran.”

The aircraft was identified as a critical logistics and diplomatic tool used by the former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, additional senior officials from the terror regime, and elements in the Iranian military.

The IsAF noted that the plane was vital to “advance military procurement and manage relations with Axis countries through domestic and international flights”. Consequently, the mission was specifically designed to disrupt the operational synergy between Tehran and its regional allies.

According to military officials, “the destruction of the plane impairs the ability to coordinate between the leadership of the Iranian terror regime and Axis countries, in building military power, and in the regime’s rehabilitation capability.”

By eliminating this high-value target, Israel has significantly hindered the regime’s ability to maintain its military and diplomatic networks, asserting that “another strategic asset has been removed from the Iranian regime”.

This high-profile strike was part of a broader, intensive aerial campaign. The IAF on Sunday (local time) said it struck more than 200 targets across western and central Iran over the past day, targeting military infrastructure, including missile systems, defence installations, and operational headquarters.

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Detailing the scale of the offensive in a post on X, the IAF stated, “In the past day: The Air Force struck more than 200 targets in western and central Iran and continues to strike the ballistic missile array and defence systems of the Iranian terror regime.”

The military confirmed that the targets included “headquarters in which soldiers of the Iranian terror regime operated, defence systems, and sites for the production and storage of means of combat”.

These strikes are part of an ongoing campaign specifically targeting Iran’s ballistic missile network and air defence systems in multiple locations across the country.

To carry out these long-range operations, Israel has deployed its most advanced aerial technology. In an earlier post on X, the IAF shared footage of its stealth fighter jets heading toward Iran for the mission.

“He is Adir, and he is also on his way to Iran. Special documentation of F-35I jets on their way to strike,” the post said, referring to the Lockheed Martin F-35I Adir aircraft.

The deployment of these specialised jets underscores the complexity and reach of the Israeli Air Force’s current strike operations.

(ANI)