Israeli Air Force airstrikes kill seven senior Iranian Defence officials

Jerusalem: In a blow to Tehran’s leadership, the Israeli Air Force said its jets carried out strikes on military targets in Iran, reportedly killing seven top Iranian defence officials, including Ali Shamkhani and Mohammad Pakpour.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force shared, “IAF fighter jets precisely struck military targets across Iran, eliminating 7 senior officials of the Iranian Defense Leadership: Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Pakpour, Saleh Asadi, Mohammad Shirazi, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Hossein Jabal Amelian, Reza Mozaffari-Nia. The world is a better place without them.

However, Iran has not confirmed yet.

The Israeli Air Force said missiles were recently launched from Iran toward Israel.

Defence systems are actively intercepting the threat, and the Home Front Command has instructed residents in affected areas to enter protected spaces and follow official alerts until further notice.

“The IDF identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas.The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the instructions, they save lives. One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with Home Front Command instructions,” Israeli Air Force shared in another post.

“The Air Force completed a short time ago another wave of strikes to target the ballistic missile array and air defense systems of the Iranian terror regime, in additional spaces in central Iran,” the IDF shared.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities, signalling a sharp escalation that risks expanding tensions into a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran, senior Israeli officials were informed on Saturday evening, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Senior Israeli officials were also informed that the body of Iran’s Supreme Leader was found under the rubble left by the air strike, the report said.

(Source: ANI)