Israel vows to continue battle against Hezbollah, strikes Beirut with 12 airstrikes

Israel has vowed to continue military battle against Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement while the country suffered from rocket attack from Hezbollah. President Isaac Herzog said that the country remains wounded by the October 7 Hamas attack.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi said, “We must continue to apply pressure on Hezbollah and do additional and continual damage to the enemy, without concessions and without respite.”

Israel strikes the southern suburbs of Beirut with a dozen airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north targeting both Hezbollah and Hamas fighters. This is the first time IDF has struck this area. According to reports, 440 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in the ground operation so far. In the war, 9 Israeli soldiers has also lost their lives.

Meanwhile, IDF has claimed that hostages are still being held captive in Gaza. “Our wounds still cannot fully heal because they are ongoing. Because hostages are still being tortured, executed, and dying in captivity,” Herzog said in a broadcast statement to mark a full year since the Hamas onslaught.

Dozens of protests and commemorations are set to take place ahead of the anniversary on Monday (October 7) of Hamas’s attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, as per an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures. Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 41,825 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, as per figures provided by the territory’s health ministry and described as reliable by the UN.