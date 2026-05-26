Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu admitted for dental treatment in Jerusalem

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New Delhi: Israel PM Benjamin admitted for dental treatment in Jerusalem yesterday evening, PM’s office confirmed.

The statement by office reads, “The Prime Minister is receiving dental treatment,” and no further details were revealed.

This statement came following the local reporters spreading the news related to his admission in the hospital.

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Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s health has become a major focus after his month’s social media disclosure saying he has been given radiation therapy for a malignant tumour in his prostate. Further he added that he wasn’t revealing this as Iran could have used it as spread propaganda when conflict between the two countries was ongoing.

The Prime Minister has undergone many treatments in the recent years. In 2023 for pacemaker implantation, hernia surgery and prostate surgery in 2024,

Both the pacemaker surgery and the hernia treatment led to people criticizing the PM for not telling the public about his health problems.