Israel-Palestine War: 25-year-old Israeli woman killed over 25 Hamas terrorists and saved her village

In a remarkable act of bravery, a 25-year-old Israeli woman led a group of villagers and killed more than 25 terrorists to defend their community from Hamas and Palestinian rebel groups.

Inbar Lieberman, who has been serving as the security coordinator of Kibbutz Nir Am since December 2022, demonstrated exceptional courage when she heard unusual explosions on October 7. Instead of succumbing to fear, she quickly took action by distributing firearms from the village’s armory to the residents.

As reported by the New York Post, Lieberman organized ambush points and, alongside a 12-member security team, fought off the Hamas fighters. In the intense battle, they caught the attackers off-guard, and Inbar herself is said to have neutralized five militants.

The fierce gun battle lasted for approximately three hours until Israeli security forces arrived on the scene. Israel’s X account praised Lieberman for her heroic efforts, noting that her actions saved the entire kibbutz from a potentially devastating attack.

Ilit Paz, the cultural coordinator at Nir Am, shared her perspective on the situation, saying, “It was amazing. My husband was part of the standby unit working to prevent further casualties. They heard the shots and made contact with other standby unit members and with Inbar. They understood the need to be on standby, but Inbar’s proactive decision to act early prevented numerous casualties.”

Palestinian terror group Hamas launched the massive attack on Israel on Saturday, killing over 3000 people and injuring thousand others. While, in a response attack from Israel, over 1000 Gazans have also been killed.