Israel launches attacks on seaport, power plants, fighter jets of Yemen

Yemen: After killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Israel on Sunday launched airstrike attacks on aircraft, including fighter jets, power plants and a seaport at the Ras Issa and Hodeidah ports targeting Houthi targets in Yemen on Sunday. At least four people were killed in the attack. The country’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has declared that “no place is too far” for their forces.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) forces have also issued a statement confirming the attacks. The statement reads, “The IDF attacked power plants and a port, which are used to import oil. Through the targeted infrastructure and ports, the Houthi regime transfers Iranian weapons to the region, and supplies for military purposes, including oil.”

According to the Houthi-run health ministry, four people were killed and 29 wounded in the Israeli strikes.

Israeli forces have launched aggressive aerial assaults on the Iran-backed militias in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen.

After the airstrikes in Yemen, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant tweeted, “The message is clear, for us, no place is too far.”

The Israeli strikes on Houthis came after the Yemen-based military group fired missiles and drones at Israel over the past two days in what they say is “solidarity with Palestinians”.

The Houthis escalated attacks on Israel after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah, which has vowed revenge against Israel over the killing of their leader, launched a counterattack by firing rockets at northern Israel. Israel confirmed that 35 rockets were launched from Lebanese territory, 25 of which struck open areas near Haifa Bay. No one was injured, the IDF said.