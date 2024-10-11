Israel Hezbollah War: 22 killed, and 117 injured as Israeli airstrikes central Beirut

Beirut: Israel has intensified attack on the Lebanon in its war against Hezbolla targets. The Lebanon Ministry of Public Health has reported that at least 22 people were killed and 117 others were injured as Israeli forces conducted fresh airstrikes on the Ras el-Nabaa neighborhood in central Beirut. The Israeli airstrike hit the central beirut area at midnight on Thursday.

It hit two residential buildings without prior warning. According to sources, one of the buildings housed many displaced individuals.

Earlier, at least seven civilians including women and children were killed and 11 others sustained injuries after an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building in the Mezuzah suburb west of the Syrian capital Damascus.

The airstrike was conducted by three missiles coming from the direction of the Golan Heights and destroyed the Damascus city, as reported by Reuters.