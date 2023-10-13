Israel-Hamas war 2023: Hamas denies killing babies, says allegations ‘unethical’

Gaza: The Hamas has denied its involvement in killing and beheading babies in southern Israel and said the allegations were “unethically and unprofessionally adopted by western media outlets”.

“We firmly deny these allegations as we reject this media bias, and we call on media to abide by journalistic code of ethics,” CNN quoted Basim Naim, an official with Hamas information office, as saying in a video statement late Thursday.

The official also called the militant group’s large-scale surprise assault on Israel on October 7 a “defensive operation” and an “internally Palestinian” one.

“The operation targeted only the Israeli military bases and compounds,” Naim claimed.

“There were clear instructions from the top commanders of Al Qassam Brigades (Hamas’ military wing) to avoid targeting civilians or killing them.”

Earlier this week, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN that militants carried out a “massacre” Kfar Aza, a kibbutz in southern Israel, in which women, children, toddlers and the elderly were “brutally butchered in an IS way of action”.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesman Tal Heinrich alleged that babies and toddlers were found with their “heads decapitated” in Kfar Aza.

Netanyahu’s office on Thursday released “horrifying photos” of two babies whose bodies had been burned beyond recognition and a bloodstained infant’s body.

Also commenting on the hostages held by the Hamas, Naim said in the video statement that the abductees will be treated “in accordance with our religious values and the rules of international humanitarian law”.

“We are really worried that since the Israeli aggression is everywhere in Gaza, they might be the victims of the Israeli army bombardment just like our people,” CNN quoted the official as saying.

According to Israli authorities, Hamas militants are holding as many as 150 people hostage in Gaza following.