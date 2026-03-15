Israel denies rumours of PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s assassination

Israel denies rumours of PM Netanyahu’s assassination and clarifies that all the news on social media is fake and he is same.

By Subadh Nayak
Pm Netanyahu's death rumours
Image Credit: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/@IsraeliPM)

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Jerusalem: Israel denies rumours of PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s assassination and clarifies that he is ‘safe’ and all these news that is being spread on social media are fake.

This clarification comes after a lot of speculation created on social media saying that PM Benjamin Netanyahu has died and the video that has been uploaded on his X handle is AI-generated.

In the video uploaded by PM on his X handle on March 12, people reportedly spotted six fingers on one hand of PM Benjamin Netanyahu. After which a lot of rumours around his demise have come up saying that he is dead and this video is AI-generated.

It is being reportedly said that Iran in a statement and social media posts claimed that they had vowed to kill PM Benjamin Netanyahu with their continuous strikes on Israel and added that we will continue to “pursue and kill him with full force” with calling Israel PM “a child killing criminal.”

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Watch the video here:

Also Read: Iran Fires Missiles Toward Israel; Explosions And Air-Raid Sirens Reported In Central Areas

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