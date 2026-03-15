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Jerusalem: Israel denies rumours of PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s assassination and clarifies that he is ‘safe’ and all these news that is being spread on social media are fake.

This clarification comes after a lot of speculation created on social media saying that PM Benjamin Netanyahu has died and the video that has been uploaded on his X handle is AI-generated.

In the video uploaded by PM on his X handle on March 12, people reportedly spotted six fingers on one hand of PM Benjamin Netanyahu. After which a lot of rumours around his demise have come up saying that he is dead and this video is AI-generated.

It is being reportedly said that Iran in a statement and social media posts claimed that they had vowed to kill PM Benjamin Netanyahu with their continuous strikes on Israel and added that we will continue to “pursue and kill him with full force” with calling Israel PM “a child killing criminal.”

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Watch the video here:

אתמול במסיבת העיתונאים עמדתי על היעדים הברורים של המערכה: פגיעה במשטר הטרור באיראן, המשך המאבק מול שלוחותיו, והבטחת ביטחונה ועתידה של ישראל. אנחנו לא מחכים. אנחנו יוזמים, אנחנו תוקפים ואנחנו עושים זאת בעוצמה. צפו בדברים המלאים >> pic.twitter.com/hubJWVdiKQ — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 13, 2026