Israel Claims Iran Fired Missiles Into Civilian Neighborhoods

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said that Iran fired missiles towards civilians in the neighborhood of Beit Shemesh.

The IDF said in a post on X, “The Iranian Regime directly fired missiles toward the civilian neighborhood of Beit Shemesh, killing innocent civilians. The Iranian regime purposely targets civilian targets while we precisely target terror targets. This is who we’re operating against–a regime who uses civilian casualties as their war tactic.”

Gulf News reported that the Ministry of Interior of Qatar announced that eight additional injuries were recorded as a result of the Iranian attack, bringing the total number of people injured to 16. Limited material damage was also reported in various areas.

Security authorities and Civil Defence teams immediately activated response plans to safeguard public safety, maintain essential services and address any emergencies. The Ministry urged residents to comply with official instructions, stay indoors, limit movement unless necessary, avoid approaching debris or unidentified objects, and report them via emergency number 999, as per Gulf News.

It emphasised the importance of relying solely on official sources and warned against circulating rumours, images or videos of the aftermath to avoid legal consequences. Specialised teams remain deployed around the clock to respond and contain impacts.

The Gulf News further reported that the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force confirmed that the Kingdom’s air defence systems successfully intercepted 45 missiles and 9 drones, including Shahed-136 types, launched in “hostile Iranian attacks.”

Authorities reassured the public that defensive systems remain fully operational and at the highest state of readiness to address any threats to national security. Specialist teams continue securing affected sites to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

The General Command urged the public to remain indoors unless necessary, exercise caution, and rely solely on official sources, warning against circulating rumours or unverified reports.

Following the drone attack on Bahrain International Airport, the Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the immediate activation of rapid response protocols, with only minor material damage reported. Government hospitals treated three minor injuries, all discharged, while a fourth person remains under observation, as per Gulf News.

Bahrain International Airport was targeted on Sunday in a drone attack, causing minor material damage, a senior civil aviation official confirmed. Authorities had activated approved emergency plans in advance, including evacuating the passenger terminal, to protect passengers and staff.

Rapid response protocols were implemented immediately, with coordination ongoing among relevant agencies to ensure the airport’s security and the safety of all passengers and staff, as per Gulf News.

The Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that the Civil Defence responded to a minor fire in the Industrial Area, caused by falling shrapnel following the interception of a missile.

No injuries have been reported. Authorities confirmed that the situation is under control, as per Gulf News.

(ANI)