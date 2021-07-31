Israel bans travel to 4 more countries, severe travel warning to 18 other countries

Tel Aviv: Israel has decided to ban its citizens from travelling to the UK, Georgia, Cyprus and Turkey over concerns of the high level of Covid-19 morbidity reported in the four countries, the Ministries of Health and Transport said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, the ban came into force on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Israel has already banned its citizens and permanent residents from travelling to Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Spain and Kyrgyzstan unless they can obtain special permission from an exception committee.

In addition, inbound passengers from these countries, including recovered and vaccinated ones, must enter an immediate seven-day quarantine.

Israel has issued a severe travel warning to 18 other countries, from which passengers are required to enter a quarantine upon arrival as well.