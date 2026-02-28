Israel attacks Iran with missiles, declares state of emergency across country

Advertisement

Tehran: Israel has launched an attack against Iran Saturday morning. Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz annunced the attack information and called it a “preemptive strike” against Iran. Expecting retaliation by Iran, a state of emergency has also been declared across the country.

Several missiles have struck University Street and the Jomhouri area in Tehran, Fars reported.

The government declared the state of emergency because of the expectation of Iranian retaliation with drones and ballistic missiles.

“The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

The attack, coming after Israel and Iran engaged in a 12-day air war in ‌June, follows ⁠repeated ⁠U.S.-Israeli warnings that they would strike again if Iran pressed ahead with its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Israel shuts airspace, schools

Meanwhile, the Israel Airports Authority said the transport minister has closed Israeli airspace to civilian flights, adding that the public has been requested not to come to Israeli airports.

The Israeli military said schools across Israel have been closed, the public has been advised to work from home, and public gatherings have been banned.

