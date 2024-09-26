Israel air strike on Lebanon, 23 killed and 8 critical

Beirut: Israel has attacked Lebanon again. 23 people have died due to Israel air strike on Lebanon. Israel struck a building in Lebanon. As many as eight people were seriously injured in the incident.

According to the National News Agency, the bodies of 23 Syrians were removed from the building in Mahapar Ali Kasas of Unin village. Syrian and Lebanese people were also injured in the attack.

Recently, Israel has attacked many places in Lebanon. Israel has said that the rocket was hit by targeting the Hezbollah address. More than 630 people have died in Lebanon, according to local health officials.

It is worth noting that after the Israeli air strike, the Lebanese Ministry of Health informed that 100 people have lost their lives and more than 400 people have been injured in this attack. Israel has carried out heavy air strikes on multiple addresses of Hezbollah, which is active in Lebanon.

There were explosions in Lebanon on last Tuesday and Wednesday. More than 5,000 pagers and walkie-talkies blasted in many places in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. 12 people died in the incident and 3,000 people were injured.