Israel agrees to brief pause in fighting in Gaza for polio vaccination

New-Delhi: The Israel government has agreed to pause fighting in Gaza in September to allow young children to be vaccinated for polio, according to United Nations and Israeli officials.

The development comes after a baby contracted the first confirmed case of polio in last 25 years in Palestine.

The United Nations World Health Organization on Thursday said, that it has reached an agreement with Israel for limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children.

The vaccination campaign will start Sunday, Sept, 1, in central Gaza, with a “humanitarian pause” lasting from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. for three days that can be extended by an additional day if needed, said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO’s representative in the Palestinian territories, as reported by CNN.

The campaign is targeting 640,000 children under 10, who will each receive two drops of oral polio vaccine in two rounds, the second to be given four weeks after the first.

According to WHO, Polio mostly affects children under five years old, and can cause irreversible paralysis and even death. It’s highly infectious and there is no cure, it can only be prevented by immunization.