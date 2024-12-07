ISKCON center in Dhaka burnt down, see details here

Dhaka: In a shocking piece of news, an ISKCON center in Dhaka the capital city of Bangladesh was burnt down said reliable reports on Saturday.

According to reports on the Bangladesh issue, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das told ANI, “today early in the morning at around 2 am to 3 am, miscreants poured petrol and burned down an ISKCON centre in Dhaka.”

Further, the idol of Lakshminarayan has been vandalized and the whole temple has been burned down. The head of the interim government of Bangladesh held a meeting with the heads of religious parties.

“We were hoping that the situation would change after the meeting but what we are seeing is something entirely different,” Radharaman Das further said.

“I am regularly receiving threatening videos of ultimatums being given to ban ISKCON in the country, otherwise, they will go on killing ISKCON devotees..,” he said while concluding.

Also Read: Hindus protest in Montreal against Bangladesh in solidarity with ISKCON