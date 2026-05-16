ISIS second in command eliminated, says Trump

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Washington DC : US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) stated that the US military, in coordination with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, eliminated the second-in-command of the global terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in a “complex and precise” military operation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the “second in command of ISIS globally”, was eliminated during the joint operation, adding that the operation targeted him in Africa, where he was allegedly hiding.

“Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield. Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing,” the post read.

Trump also thanked the Government of Nigeria for its cooperation in the mission

“He will no longer terrorize the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans. With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished. Thank you to the Government of Nigeria for your partnership on this operation. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” the post added.

In June 2023, under then-President Joe Biden, the US State Department designated Abu-Bilal al-Minuki as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

He was identified as a leader of ISIS with multiple aliases, including Abubakar Mainok and Abor Mainok.

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As per the State Department, the designation stated that individuals associated with ISIS were subject to sanctions due to their role in terrorist activities and global operations of the group.

Last month, ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack that killed at least 29 people in Nigeria’s Adamawa state, according to a statement issued by the group on Telegram.

The attack took place in the Guyaku community in the Gombi Local Government Area, where armed assailants targeted residents, leading to multiple fatalities.

Last year in December, the US also launched a “deadly” strike against the terror organisation in northwest Nigeria, noting that the strike targeted terrorists over the alleged killings of Christians.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries! I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

In June 2025, over twenty people were killed in a militant attack on the home village of a Nigerian bishop, days after he testified before the US Congress about the persecution of Christians in the country.

(ANI)

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