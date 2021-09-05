IS attack in Iraq kills 13 security members

By KalingaTV Bureau
KIRKUK(IRAQ), Oct. 17, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Iraqi soldiers are seen at K1 airbase in the northwest of Kirkuk city, Iraq on Oct. 16, 2017. Iraqi security forces on Monday fully recaptured the city of Kirkuk and took control of the government building after the Kurdish forces withdrew from the city, a local security source told Xinhua. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood/IANS)

Baghdad: At least 13 security members were killed and six others injured in an overnight attack carried out by the Islamic State (IS) terror group in Kirkuk province, a provincial police source said on Sunday.

The attack took place late Saturday night when IS militants attacked a federal police outpost in a village near the town of al-Rashad in the south of the namesake provincial capital Kirkuk, about 250 km north of Baghdad, the source told Xinhua news agency.

Thirteen policemen were killed and six others wounded in the attack at the outpost as well as from roadside bombs leading to the village, he added.

The attackers withdrew from the scene after the arrival of more security forces to the area, al-Taie added.

Over the past few months, IS militants have intensified attacks on Iraqi security forces in the province where the militants previously controlled, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

The security situation in the country has been improving since Iraqi security forces defeated IS militants in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since retreated to deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

