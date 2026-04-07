Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei unconscious, not able to make decision

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New-Delhi: The newly-appointed Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei Is currently unconscious and unable to make decision as he is currently undergoing medical treatment, The Times has reported.

The report further added that Khamenei sustained serious injuries in the same airstrike that killed his father, the erstwhile Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28. As a result, he is unable to run the country and is going through treatment in Qom.

The Times said that it had seen the memo, which reveals the location of the supreme leader for the first time.

“Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime,” the Times reported.

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It further noted that the US National Security Agency, which is responsible for processing global intelligence on behalf of the Department of War, has been contacted about the memo along with Iran’s representation in Washington, which is based at the Pakistani embassy.

Since the conflict broke out in West Asia, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearance; messages attributed to him have been run by the Iranian state media.

Meanwhile, the report by The Times also noted that the elder Khamenei’s body is being prepared for burial in Qom.