Iran’s Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei seriously injured, Trump says he is likely alive

Tehran: Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly in critical condition after being wounded in an air strike, with international reports suggesting he may have lost a leg and fallen into a coma. The 56-year-old leader has not appeared publicly since the ongoing conflict intensified.

Speculation about his health grew earlier this week after remarks from the son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who indicated that he had heard reports about Khamenei being injured. According to international media reports, Khamenei sustained severe injuries and is receiving treatment at a heavily secured medical facility in Tehran.

Sources cited in the reports claim the Iranian leader suffered major internal injuries along with the loss of at least one leg. He is believed to be undergoing intensive medical care under strict security due to the seriousness of his condition.

It remains unclear whether the injuries were sustained during the same air strike on February 28 that killed his father, Iran’s long-time Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The senior leader died during a joint US-Israel military operation targeting Iranian positions.

According to the reposts, US President Donald Trump said he believes Mojtaba Khamenei is likely still alive, though possibly seriously injured. Speaking during a radio interview, Trump indicated that the Iranian leader may have survived but could be in a damaged condition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commented on the situation, stating that leaders of groups considered hostile by Israel cannot expect protection amid the ongoing conflict. He added that Israel’s joint military campaign with the United States against Iran is progressing better than anticipated and has strengthened Israel’s position.

The situation surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei’s health remains unclear as Iranian authorities have not issued an official statement confirming the reports.