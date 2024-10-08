Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani survived Israel strikes on Beirut

Beirut: The top Commander of Iran’s Quds Force Esmail Qaani has survived and is in good health after the Israel conducted strikes on Beirut, informed the force’s deputy commander Iraj Masjedi.

There was news that he was missing since strikes on Beirut late last week, as reported by Reuters.

“He is in good health and is carrying out his activities. Some ask us to issue a statement… there is no need for this”, Masjedi was quoted as saying by state media in reference to Qaani, reported by NDTV.

Iranian official also said Qaani had travelled to Lebanon after the killing of Nasrallah and the Iranian authorities had not been able to contact him since the strike against Safieddine, who was widely expected to be the next Hezbollah chief.

It is said, that Tehran named Qaani as the head of the Revolutionary Guards Corps’ overseas military-intelligence service after the US assassinated his powerful predecessor Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad in 2020.