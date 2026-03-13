Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issues first message amid rising regional tensions

Advertisement

Tehran: Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has taken over the leading role in the country and has delivered his first message in office, striking a defiant tone as the conflict between Iran and the United States continues to intensify.

Khamenei, in his statement, condemned the presence of the American military in West Asia and stated that the US bases present in the region should be evacuated, terming them a source of instability and war. His statements are issued when the enmity between Iran and its neighbors has escalated in the Middle East.

The new leader also indicated that Tehran would make further military retaliations in case the country is further pressured by external forces. Analysts say the statement indicates that the new management in charge of Iran would not change its attitude towards Washington even after the transition of the leadership.

The other notable aspect of the speech was that he mentioned the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most important oil transportation channels in the world. According to Khamenei, the strategic waterway may not be open throughout the conflict, and such a measure would potentially affect the world energy markets by a big percentage since a lot of the oil shipments of the world pass through the strait.

Meanwhile, Khamenei encouraged people within Iran to be cohesive and strong throughout what he termed a critical situation of the nation. He commended Iranian troops and allies in the war and indicated that the country will continue to act against outside forces.

The shift in leadership is a result of the death of Ali Khamenei, who was the long-serving Iranian leader and the Supreme Leader. After his death during ongoing conflicts, Mojtaba Khamenei was made the new Supreme Leader of Iran by the Assembly of Experts.

His initial message is already under observation in all parts of the world, with lots of people viewing it as a sign that the future of the foreign and security policies of Iran will be firmly confrontational to its rivals.