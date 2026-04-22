Iran’s IRGC claims seizure of 2 vessels in Hormuz following US ceasefire extension

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Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed that its naval forces seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, alleging that the vessels violated its territorial waters and tried to exit the strategic waterway without authorisation from Tehran.

This comes just hours after US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of a temporary ceasefire.

In a statement as reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the two ships — identified as “MSC-FRANCESCA” and “EPAMINODES” — were allegedly involved in violations while transiting the strategic waterway.

The IRGC, in its statement, stated that the vessels were attempting to exit the strait without authorisation, accusing them of repeated infractions, including tampering with navigational aid systems and endangering maritime security.

“In line with the intelligent control of the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy this morning identified two violating ships named ‘MSC-FRANCESCA’, belonging to the Zionist regime and the violating vessel ‘EPAMINODES’, which were attempting to secretly exit the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation by committing repeated violations and tampering with navigational aid systems and jeopardising maritime security,” the statement read as quoted by IRIB.

The statement further claimed that the vessels were intercepted following intelligence monitoring by IRGC forces and subsequently escorted into Iranian territorial waters, and that the vessels have been transferred for inspection of their cargo and documentation.

The IRGC Navy further emphasised that it maintains “intelligent control” over the strait and reiterated that any actions deemed to violate Iran’s maritime regulations or disrupt safe passage through the waterway would be closely monitored.

“The IRGC Navy reiterates that any action to disrupt the implementation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s announced rules for traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as any activity contrary to the safe passage of this strategic waterway, will be continuously monitored by the IRGC Navy, and violators will be dealt with decisively and legally,” the statement added, as quoted by IRIB.

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This marks a significant escalation in maritime hostilities, highlighting heightened tensions in the region’s critical waterways.

Earlier in the day, two incidents of ship attacks were reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), underscoring a sharp spike in maritime security threats in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters.

According to the UKMTO, one incident involved an outbound cargo vessel that was fired upon approximately 8 nautical miles off the coast of Iran, forcing the ship to halt. While the crew was reported safe and no damage was observed, the episode added to growing concerns over vessel safety in the region.

In a separate incident earlier, a container ship located northeast of Oman was approached by an armed boat linked to the IRGC, as per UKMTO, citing “the master of a container ship”, who reportedly opened fire and caused significant damage to the vessel’s bridge. Despite the severity of the attack, all crew members were confirmed safe, with no casualties or environmental damage reported.

The back-to-back incidents highlight escalating risks in one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors, with authorities continuing to urge heightened vigilance for vessels transiting the waterway.

The maritime incidents come at a critical diplomatic juncture. On Tuesday, President Trump used social media to announce an indefinite extension of the two-week ceasefire with Iran, citing a request from mediator Pakistan and the need for Iran’s “fractured” leadership to submit a unified peace proposal.

However, the US has maintained a naval blockade of Iranian ports, a move Tehran officials have characterised as “no different from bombardment,” leading to the current military response in the Strait.

(ANI)