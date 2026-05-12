Iran’s envoy backs Xi Jinping’s “four-point proposal” for lasting security in Gulf ahead of Trump’s China visit

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Beijing : Iran’s Ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, has expressed support for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “four-point proposal” aimed at ensuring lasting security amid the conflict in West Asia as well as the shared development in the region.

In his post on X, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to China this week, the Iranian envoy said that the Islamic Republic has expressed its “readiness” to the Chinese President’s proposal.

He further stated that the issue was also addressed during the meeting of Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during the former’s recent visit.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its readiness to support the Chinese President’s four-point plan aimed at establishing lasting security and shared development in the Persian Gulf region, an issue that was also emphasised during the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries,” the post read.

According to Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, the proposal put forward by Xi focuses on regional peace, sovereignty, international law and coordinated development.

The first point of the proposal calls for a commitment to peaceful coexistence through the creation of a “common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable” security architecture for the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region.

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The second point emphasises commitment to national sovereignty, including respect for the territorial integrity and security of regional states, while ensuring the protection of personnel, institutions and infrastructure.

The proposal’s third point highlights adherence to the international rule of law and stresses the importance of preventing the international system from descending into what China described as the “law of the jungle”.

The fourth point focuses on balancing development and security by encouraging regional cooperation aimed at fostering economic growth and long-term stability across the Middle East and the Gulf.

The remarks come as US President Donald Trump is set to travel to Beijing for high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his three-day visit from May 13 to May 15, amid heightened tensions in West Asia and ongoing diplomatic efforts involving Iran and regional powers.

China has increasingly sought to position itself as a diplomatic actor in the Gulf region in recent years, advocating dialogue-based approaches to regional security and economic cooperation.

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(ANI)