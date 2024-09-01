Iranian village records earth’s highest heat index at 82.2°C, Know full details

This village on the southern coast of Iran experienced extreme heat this week, with a weather station at Dayrestan Airport reporting a heat index of 82.2°C (180°F) and a dew point of 36.1°C (97°F) on August 28, according to the United States National Weather Service.

According to weather data released by the US National Service, extreme readings were reported at a weather station near Dayrestan Airport on Thursday, The air temperature in the region was 38.9°C (102°F) and 85 per cent relative humidity producing the unprecedented heat index value.

US-based meteorologist Colin McCarthy has called for an official investigation to confirm the accuracy of these readings. He expressed some doubts, noting that other weather stations in the region reported much lower dew points.

A heat index of 180°F (82.2°C) and a dew point of 97°F (36.1°C) were recorded in southern Iran today. If these readings are confirmed this would be the highest heat index and dew point ever recorded on Earth. pic.twitter.com/SUfYnJGERT — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 28, 2024

Iran’s Meteorological Organisation has forecasted a gradual temperature increase starting August 31, although they reassured the public that it would not reach the extremes recorded on August 28.