Iranian drones strike Abu Dhabi naval base, no casualty reported

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi: Two Iranian drones hit Al Salam Naval Base, also known as Peace Camp (Camp de la Paix), in Abu Dhabi, officials confirmed. UAE’s Defense Ministry said that no casualty was reported.

“Specialized teams responded today to an incident resulting from an attack by two Iranian drones on a warehouse at Al Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi. The attack caused a fire in two containers of general materials, but there were no casualties,” the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities confirmed that debris from an intercepted drone damaged an Abu Dhabi complex housing the Israeli embassy and several other international missions.

Advertisement

The ministry issued a statement, strongly condemning the military targeting, and describing it as a blatant ‘act of aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law’.

“It affirmed that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, people and residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security and stability and protects its national interests and capabilities,” the statement on X, platform, read.