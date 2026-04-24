Iranian Delegation Set to Arrive in Islamabad Tonight: ARY News Reports

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Islamabad: Amid the developing security situation in West Asia, an Iranian delegation is set to arrive in Islamabad tonight following telephone conversation with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, according to Kamran Khan, chairman of Pakistan-based news outlet ARY News.

Kamran Khan said in a post on X that following an in-depth telephone conversation with Asim Munir, “an Iranian delegation led by foreign minister Abbas Araqchi arriving in Islamabad tonight”.

However, Iranian state media is yet to confirm the news.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry noted in a post on X that the talks took place between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Iranian counterpart Araghchi over phone on regional developments and ceasefire, but it did not mention of any Iranian delegation arriving in Pakistan.

Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a post on X that Araghchi held separate phone conversations with Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir on regional developments.

As the security situation continues to evolve in the region, US President Donald Trump on Thursday refused to give a timeline for resolving the Iran war. Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, he said, “Don’t rush me”, according to CNN.

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The report said that Trump blamed what he described as a lack of clear leadership for stalled talks, saying Washington does not know who the leader is in Tehran.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, citing the need to allow Tehran’s leadership more time to formulate a unified proposal for negotiations.

Trump, in his post, stated that the decision followed concerns over internal divisions within Iran’s government and appeals from international stakeholders.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” the post read.

(ANI)