Iran, US negotiators closing in on broad principles of agreement: Report

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Washington DC : The United States and Iran are inching closer towards arriving at the peace deal as negotiators have agreed to the broad principles of the agreement, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing a senior Trump administration official.

As per CBS, the senior Trump admin official said that the Iranians have in principle, agreed to a deal that would include the disposal of highly enriched uranium, and that there is a broad commitment on principles.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday touted that any future negotiations with Tehran would differ sharply from those negotiated during Former US President Barack Obama’s presidency.

Slamming the Obama administration for providing substantial financial relief while leaving open a pathway to nuclear weapons development for Iran, Trump called his deal the “exact opposite” and highlighted that it has not been fully negotiated upon.

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon.

Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet. So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals!”, he said on Truth Social.

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Also on Sunday, Trump said that Washington will not “rush into a deal” with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, asserting that the US “blockade” on the ports of the Islamic Republic will remain in “full force and effect” until a formal agreement is reached, certified, and signed between the two sides.

Meanwhile, senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Sunday said thatTehran’s nuclear energy program is peaceful and under constant surveillance of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Rezai also said that Iran would break a naval blockade imposed by the United States on its vessels and ports and more importantly withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if the US resumes attacks against the Islamic Republic.

Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), pointed to the current sensitive situation in the region and said “our fingers are on the trigger” for any possible act of aggression against the country.

He emphasized that the IRGC Navy manages the Strait of Hormuz in order to prevent military aggression and insecurity in the Persian Gulf by registering and identifying the vessels that seek to pass through the strategic waterway for free trade.

(ANI)

Also Read: Trump says any Iran deal will involve no Cash, differ from Obama-era agreement