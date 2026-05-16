Iran suspected in cyber breach of US gas station tank monitoring systems: Reports

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Washington DC : US officials suspect Iranian hackers may be behind a series of cyber intrusions targeting systems that monitor fuel levels at gas stations across multiple US states, as reported by CNN, citing multiple sources briefed on the matter.

According to CNN, compromised systems, known as automatic tank gauge (ATG) systems, were reportedly exposed online without password protection, allowing hackers, in some cases, to alter display readings of fuel levels.

However, officials clarified that the actual fuel quantities in the storage tanks were not affected.

While the incidents have not resulted in physical damage or injuries, they have raised concerns among security experts and officials, as unauthorised access to such systems could potentially be used to conceal fuel leaks or create operational risks, as reported by CNN.

According to CNN, citing sources, Iran’s past cyber activity targeting fuel infrastructure is one of the key reasons it is being considered a leading suspect.

However, they cautioned that a definitive attribution may not be possible due to limited forensic evidence left behind by the attackers.

US agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), have not publicly commented on the incident, while the FBI declined to respond, as reported by CNN.

Cybersecurity experts noted that Iran-linked hacking groups have previously targeted vulnerable, internet-connected infrastructure systems, including those linked to oil, gas, and water facilities in the United States.

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CNN further recalled earlier incidents in which Iranian-affiliated hackers were accused of breaching US water utilities and displaying anti-Israel messages following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Security researchers have long warned about the risks posed by exposed ATG systems, with past studies indicating that such systems have remained vulnerable for over a decade due to weak cybersecurity protections.

US intelligence agencies reportedly view Iran’s cyber capabilities as less advanced compared to China and Russia, but officials say Tehran-linked groups have become increasingly active and opportunistic, targeting critical infrastructure in recent years, CNN reported.

Since the ongoing conflict in Western Asia escalated, Iran-linked hackers have also allegedly targeted US oil and gas facilities, medical device companies, and government officials’ communications, as reported by CNN.

Israeli entities have similarly faced a surge in cyberattacks attributed to Iranian groups amid the broader regional conflict.

(ANI)

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