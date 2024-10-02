Iran Strikes Israel with 180 Missiles, PM Netanyahu Vows Swift Response

In addition to Iran attacking Israel with 180 ballistic missiles on Tuesday, the Middle East crisis took a very terrible and deadly turn. The current state of affairs between Israel and Iran has significantly worsened as a result of these developments. Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out straight away, telling the Security Cabinet that Iran wronged them greatly and threatening to unleash massive damage in reprisal.

The cities in Central and Southern Israel have seen extremely dangerous destruction as a result of these missile attacks. Although Israel’s air defense was able to intercept a portion of the missiles, the remaining launches regrettably struck restaurants, schools, and military postings.

Speaking to his Cabinet following the incident, Netanyahu made it quite clear that he will respond to the ballistic missile attack in return. “Whoever attacks us – We will attack” Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a cabinet meeting.

Iran has attacked Israel with a similar intensity previously. Iran fired 110 missiles toward Israel earlier in April. However, everyone has been frightened by this strike because it has renewed fears of a much larger warfare breaking out.

In addition to warning Iran of dire consequences, the US assisted Israel in defending itself against Iran by intercepting some of the missiles that Israel’s air defense system managed to prevent from hitting. In the meantime, Israel and Iran have been urged by the UK to resolve this dispute peacefully.

Iran, however, has threatened to launch more strikes if Israel strikes back against them. Iran further asserted that the majority of its missiles had struck their targeted goals and targets.

Many people have high expectations that the rapidly intensifying confrontation between Iran and Israel will escalate into a war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Start of the Security Cabinet Meeting: “This evening, Iran made a big mistake – and it will pay for it.” pic.twitter.com/D7XYpDmiuJ — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 1, 2024

