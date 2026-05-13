Iran rejects Kuwaiti allegations over suspected IRGC infiltration; Kuwait arrests 4 Iranian citizens

Advertisement

Tehran: Iran on Tuesday night rejected Kuwaiti allegations that members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attempted to infiltrate Kuwaiti territory and carry out “hostile actions”, after Kuwait announced the arrest of four men accused of entering Bubiyan Island by sea, according to a news report by Iranian state media Tasnim News Agency.

According to Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, the accusations were “completely baseless and unacceptable”.

In a statement as reported by Tasnim, Tehran “strongly condemned Kuwait’s ‘improper political and propaganda exploitation'” of the incident involving “four Iranian agents who had been carrying out a routine maritime patrol mission”.

Iran said the individuals had entered Kuwaiti territorial waters ” after a disruption in their navigation system.”

The ministry also reiterated “Iran’s principled policy of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all regional countries, including Kuwait” and expressed hope that Kuwaiti authorities would avoid “hasty remarks and unfounded accusations” and instead pursue the matter “through official channels”.

Tehran further stressed the need for the Iranian Embassy in Kuwait to gain “prompt access to the detained Iranian nationals in accordance with international law” and called for their “immediate release.”

The Iranian response came after Kuwaiti authorities said they had foiled an infiltration attempt allegedly linked to the IRGC.

According to Kuwait’s Interior Ministry, cited by Kuwait’s state news agency, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the four detained men confessed during interrogation to belonging to the IRGC.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the ministry said the suspects “confessed to being tasked with infiltrating Bubiyan Island aboard a fishing boat rented specifically to carry out hostile acts against Kuwait.”

Kuwaiti authorities also alleged that the group “clashed with Kuwaiti armed forces, resulting in the injury of one of its members and the escape of 2 of the infiltration elements.”

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry described the alleged incident as a “flagrant violation” of Kuwaiti sovereignty and “a grave breach of international law.”

In a post on X by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Kuwait said Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Hamad Sulaiman Al-Masha’an summoned Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait, Mohammad Toutounji and handed him a protest note “following the infiltration of an armed group from elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard into Bubiyan Island and their engagement with Kuwaiti Armed Forces.”

Kuwait said it “renewed the State of Kuwait’s condemnation and strong denunciation of this hostile act,” demanding that Iran “immediately and unconditionally cease such actions.”

The statement further held Iran “fully responsible for what this represents as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, a grave breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026.”

Kuwait also asserted its “full right to defend itself, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter,” and said it reserved the right “to take whatever measures it deems appropriate to protect its sovereignty and the security of its people and residents on its territory.”

(Source: ANI)