Iran refuses second round of US Talks, unrealistic conditions

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Iran has declined participation in a proposed second round of negotiations with the United States, escalating tensions just days before a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East is set to expire on April 22.

According the sources, reports suggesting fresh talks in Islamabad are inaccurate. Officials in Tehran have pointed to Washington’s shifting stance, strict demands, and continued military pressure as major obstacles to any diplomatic progress.

Iran has raised concerns over the ongoing US naval blockade, describing it as a violation of the ceasefire understanding. The situation worsened after an American warship intercepted and seized an Iranian vessel attempting to bypass the blockade, further straining relations.

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Iranian authorities have indicated that lifting the blockade remains a key condition for resuming negotiations. Without that, the chances of constructive dialogue appear minimal.

Meanwhile, the US administration, led by Donald Trump, has maintained that efforts toward a deal are ongoing. A delegation is reportedly being prepared to travel to Pakistan for potential discussions, despite Iran’s denial of participation.

The standoff comes amid heightened tensions following a conflict triggered by a joint US-Israel strike on Iran earlier this year. With both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire, uncertainty continues to grow over whether a diplomatic resolution is still possible.