Iran Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf meets Pakistan Army Chief Munir in Tehran

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Tehran : Iran’s top negotiator and Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, met Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, in Tehran, according to reports from Iranian state media.

Prior to this meeting, Munir had engaged in detailed discussions with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, as part of diplomatic manoeuvres relating to the West Asia conflict and regional conditions, according to an announcement by the Iranian government on Saturday.

These critical discussions unfolded after Munir travelled to Tehran on Friday for a high-level visit intended to push forward negotiations for a potential agreement between the US and Iran.

Immediately upon his arrival in the Iranian capital to initiate these diplomatic sessions, Munir was received by Iran’s Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni.

Following the reception, and according to an official statement released on social media by Iran’s government, Munir met Araghchi in Tehran to “discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and promoting peace, stability, and security in West Asia”.

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Underscoring the urgency of the situation, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that the deliberations between the two figures extended late into the night, marking the visit as Munir’s second trip to Iran in just over a month.

These frantic diplomatic tracks follow an earlier round of negotiations where Islamabad previously hosted senior figures from both sides last month for talks, which marked the first such gathering since 1979, though the sessions concluded without reaching a resolution.

The primary areas of contention stalling a definitive breakthrough centre around Iran’s nuclear programme and control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage that typically handles roughly one-fifth of global energy supplies.

The high stakes of these ongoing discussions are highlighted by the fact that maritime traffic through the strait has faced major disruptions since February 28, following joint strikes launched by the US and Israel against Iran, which led to a series of retaliatory actions. These shipping challenges persist despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect on April 8.

(ANI)

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