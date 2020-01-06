Iran ‘offers $80mn bounty for Donald Trump’

Tehran: Iran has offered an $80 million bounty on US President Donald Trump for the death of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in an American drone strike, a media report said.

During the televised funeral procession of the top Iranian, official state broadcasters said on Sunday $1 would be tabled for every Iranian in the country, with the cash going to whoever killed the US President, mirror.co.uk said in the report.

“Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump,” it was announced.

The January 3 US drone attack ordered by Trump killed Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

The attack took place on the Baghdad international airport’s road.

The attack has led to widespread condemnation in Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani has vowed revenge on the US.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi threatened to attack the heart of American politics.

“We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil,” mirror.co.uk quoted Aboutorabi as saying.

“We have the power… We will respond in an appropriate time,” he said, adding: “This is a declaration of war, which means if you hesitate you lose.”

During an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday afternoon, President Trump was called a “terrorist in a suit” after he threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites hard if Tehran attacks Americans or US assets.