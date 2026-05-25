Iran navy claims 32 vessels crossed Strait of Hormuz under IRGC clearance

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Tehran: The Iranian navy has announced that a fleet of 32 vessels successfully crossed the strategic Strait of Hormuz after “obtaining permission with the coordination and security of the IRGC Navy”, according to a report published by the semi-state Tasnim news agency.

The media outlet further noted that the navy described the transiting fleet as a mix of oil tankers, container ships and various other commercial vessels.

This restricted movement comes against the backdrop of a strict shutdown, with Iranian authorities keeping the critical waterway closed to general maritime traffic. Amid the ongoing restrictions, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials have been meticulously vetting individual clearance requests in order to allow a handful of ships through the vital chokepoint.

As Tehran maintains this tight grip on the waterway, questions over the financial and regulatory conditions of these selectively approved transits have begun to surface.

Addressing these concerns, Iran on Monday said that it is “not seeking” to impose tolls on vessels passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The clarification follows widespread reports suggesting the Islamic Republic is allegedly collecting a fee from ships transiting through the strategic waterway.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei denied the imposition of “tolls”, but simultaneously acknowledged that it is “natural” for services related to maritime safety and environmental monitoring to incur associated costs.

“We are not seeking to collect tolls; the actions of Iran and Oman to develop a protocol for the safe passage of ships are a responsible step,” Baghaei said, as quoted by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

“It is natural that, in this process, the services provided and the protection of the environment require a fee,” he added.

Elaborating on the framework behind these operations, the spokesperson stated that Iran is instead working with Oman to establish a mechanism for the safe passage of ships through the Strait. He described the joint efforts to develop a protocol for maritime safety as a “responsible step”.

Baghaei stated that both Iran and Oman support the use of the Strait of Hormuz for “free trade and safe passage”, while also stressing the need to address regional security concerns.

Defending the current heightened surveillance and restrictions, the spokesperson alleged that the strategic waterway had previously been “misused” against the Islamic Republic through military aggression. The remarks are a veiled reference to the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

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“We must also consider our own security and pay attention to the concerns of the global community. Iran and Oman believe in using this strait for free trade and safe passage,” the spokesperson said.

“What happened was the misuse of this Strait for military aggression against Iran,” he added.

Highlighting the diplomatic push behind this maritime framework, Baghaei noted the recent visit of Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister to Oman, which was aimed at discussing the establishment of a formal mechanism to ensure safe maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Every responsible country welcomes the creation of this mechanism,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

This diplomatic coordination with Muscat aligns closely with Tehran’s rapid moves to institutionalise its control over the chokepoint. Last week, Iran announced the launch of a new regulatory body aimed at managing and monitoring operations related to the strategically important waterway.

The top security establishment of the Islamic Republic, the Supreme National Security Council, reposted a post on X, stating that the official X account of the “Persian Gulf Strait Authority” (PGSA) is now operational.

The PGSA, introduced at the start of this month, has been characterised as a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

“In the Name of God. The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) is now live. Follow us for real-time updates on the Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments,” the statement posted by the official account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said.

The announcement signals the formal establishment of a dedicated body overseeing developments and operations linked to the Strait of Hormuz, which remains one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes for global oil and energy shipments.

(Source: ANI)