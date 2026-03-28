Iran launches missile attack on Saudi air base, 10 US troops injured

Advertisement

New-Delhi: At least 10 US troops were injured in an attack in the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, reports said.

Two service members are considered seriously injured.

The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, said at least one missile struck the Prince Sultan Air Base, as well as several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

However, there has been no word on the attack yet from authorities, and official casualty figures are awaited.

Advertisement

The attack comes a day after President Donald Trump said Iran has been “obliterated” and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that “never in recorded history has a nation’s military been so quickly and so effectively neutralised.”

More than 300 US troops have been injured in the ongoing war, most of whom have already returned to duty.

Meanwhile, billions of dollars in US military equipment have been damaged or destroyed since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Also Read: Five Indians injured by debris fall in Abu Dhabi