Iran launches attack on Kuwait after US strikes, tensions soar

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New Delhi: The new development is indicative of rising tension in the Middle East following allegations of Iranian missile and drone attacks on Kuwaiti-linked targets after recent United States raids on Iranian sites.

Kuwait is said to have activated its defenses and to have launched an assault against incoming missiles and drones, with some areas in Kuwait emitting air-raid alarms while defense forces worked to neutralize the threat.

The confrontation took place just hours after the United States asserted that it had performed air raids on Iranian air traffic control and radar stations in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.

The operation was justified by America on the grounds that it was conducted for self-defense after Iran was alleged to have shot down an American drone (MQ-1) over international waters.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has reported it carried out missile attacks on an American-connected airbase in Kuwait as part of an operation aimed at avenging American actions against it.

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Although there are inconsistencies in reports regarding the exact targets of this operation, the media in Iran characterized it as a revenge raid against American action perceived as aggression near its territory.

So far, Kuwait has yet to release any public confirmation on the specific targets attacked. Government officials stated that defense systems detected and neutralized a number of aerial targets, with reports of any serious injuries yet to be established, while further checks to assess any possible damage will be carried out.

This recent exchange between the US and Iran has fueled fears of a wider conflict and could add strain, particularly to the critical Strait of Hormuz in the region.

The strait is vital to the global flow of oil, and so potential instability there will have significant worldwide economic implications.

The International community has expressed worry and called for de-escalation, warning that a series of such military exchanges will only increase the possibility of instability within the region although diplomacy is ongoing to maintain a cease-fire.

Also Read: US strikes Iranian military sites after drone incident