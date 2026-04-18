Iran imposes restrictions in Strait of Hormuz again, accuses US of violating ceasefire

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New-Delhi: Iran has reimposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, reversing its earlier decision and have also accused the United States of violating a ceasefire.

Iran’s military command said the United States had gone back on its word by continuing to block ships linked to Iranian ports. In a strong statement, it said movement through the strait would remain under tight control until the US allows full freedom for vessels heading to and from Iran. The strait will now operate under strict supervision by Iran’s armed forces.

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This comes after Trump, in a post on Truth Social, declared that the American naval blockade of Iranian ports will persist until a comprehensive peace agreement is finalised with Tehran, despite Iran’s move to restore access to the Strait of Hormuz.

“The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete.” He further noted that “this process should go very quickly”, the post read.