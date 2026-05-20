Iran hosts mass weddings of over 100 couples who signed up for self-sacrifice

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New-Delhi: Amid reports of resumption of the war, Iranian authorities have held mass public weddings in the capital for those couple who are ready to sacrifice their lives in the war against the United States and Israel.

The ceremonies conducted late on Monday involved hundreds of couples in several major squares in the capital, including more than 100 in the vast Imam Hossein square in central Tehran, according to reports in Iranian media.

The entire event were broadcast live on state television. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and President Masoud Pezeshkian has also signed up for the initiative.

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The couples arrived at the Imam Hossein square in military jeeps with mounted machine guns and were married on a stage in a ceremony presided over by a cleric.

According to AFP, the stage was decorated with balloons and with a giant image of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has yet to appear in public since being elevated to the position after the killing of his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war.