Iran: Ghalibaf elected as Parliament Speaker seventh time

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Tehran : Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been elected as Iran’s Parliament speaker for the seventh time, according to a report by ISNA.

According to the semi-official state-affiliated news outlet, he remained the speaker of the parliament with 235 votes out of 271 votes cast on Monday morning.

The re-election of Iran’s top negotiator in talks with the United States comes as peace talks continue to take place between Tehran and Washington.

Speaking at a press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Email Baqaei on Monday said that the negotiations underway are presently focused on ending the war and that details about the nuclear issue have not been discussed, as reported by ISNA.

According to the semi-official Iranian news agency ISNA, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “The focus of the negotiations is on ending the war, and at this stage, we are not discussing details of the nuclear issue.”

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Earlier, on Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that work is in progress to arrive at a peace deal between Tehran and Washington, and he assured that President Donald Trump will not make a bad deal.

When asked about the latest developments on Iran, Rubio told the media, “We’re still a work in progress… I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the straits, get the straits open, and enter into a very real, significant time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matters. And hopefully we can pull it off.”

The development comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday touted that any future negotiations with Tehran would differ sharply from those negotiated during Former US President Barack Obama’s presidency.

Also on Sunday, Trump said that Washington will not “rush into a deal” with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, asserting that the US “blockade” on the ports of the Islamic Republic will remain in “full force and effect” until a formal agreement is reached, certified, and signed between the two sides.

(ANI)

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