Iran formally rejects US ceasefire proposal, presents 10-point plan to permanently end war

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Tehran: Iran on Monday formally rejected a US-proposed ceasefire deal amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, instead unveiling its own 10-point plan aimed at permanently ending the ongoing war, as reported by the Iranian state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

According to IRNA, the plan, presented by Tehran, outlines comprehensive measures to resolve the conflict, including the cessation of regional hostilities, ensuring secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz, facilitating reconstruction efforts, and the lifting of international sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Earlier in the day, Iran described the 15-point proposal from the US to end the conflict in West Asia and to open the strategic Strait of Hormuz as “excessively demanding”, stating that it has prepared its own set of demands to end hostilities, which have entered the second month now.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the US proposal – reportedly delivered through mediators – is too onerous and unrealistic for Tehran to accept.

The ministry, in a statement, noted that Tehran has now compiled and formalised its own demands, signalling that negotiations will proceed only if these conditions are met.

It also said that the possibility of a recent “pilot rescue in Isfahan” in central Iran being a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Tehran’s enriched uranium cannot be ignored.

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Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump stated that a high-risk rescue operation was conducted deep inside Iran to retrieve a US service member who was part of the crew for an F-15 fighter jet which was downed by the Islamic Republic last week.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further cautioned that a ceasefire could simply offer the opposing side a chance to regroup and resume hostilities if underlying issues are not addressed.

“The US 15-point proposal is excessively demanding. We have compiled and formalised our own set of demands. The possibility that the ‘pilot rescue in Isfahan’ was a deceptive operation aimed at seizing Iran’s enriched uranium cannot be ignored. A ceasefire risks becoming an opportunity for the opposing side to regroup and continue its actions,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

On the diplomatic front, Iran said talks with Oman are ongoing to establish protocols that would ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

(Source: ANI)

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