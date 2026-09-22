Iran foreign minister reaches New York for key UN General Assembly session

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New York: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, leading Iran’s delegation during the high-level week.

He was received at John F. Kennedy International Airport by Iran’s representative to the United Nations.

Araghchi travelled to New York after making a brief stop in Doha, where he held consultations with Qatari officials on regional developments.

Qatar has been involved in diplomatic contacts concerning the wider regional situation.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is also scheduled to travel to New York and address the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 23.

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The Iranian delegation is expected to hold meetings with foreign officials on the sidelines of the UN session.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The United States has approved visas for the Iranian delegation but has imposed restrictions on its movement and certain purchases while in New York.

Araghchi is expected to use the UN platform to present Iran’s position on regional and international issues and hold discussions with officials attending the General Assembly.