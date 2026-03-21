Iran fires ballistic missiles at US-UK base in Diego Garcia in Indian Ocean

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New Delhi: The tensions in the Middle East countries are constantly escalating with no country involved trying to negotiate or move out of the war.

The Iran-United States war has been expanded and reached the Indian Ocean as Iran fires missile at US-UK base in Diego Garcia.

It is being reportedly said that Iran had launched two ballistic missiles towards the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia located in the Chagos Islands. But none of them hit the target.

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One launched missile faced failure during the flight and the other one was interrupted by the US warship.

This attack shows Iran’s attempt to target areas that are located beyond the Middle East region just for threatening US interests and marks first operational use of IRBMs (Intermediate-range ballistic missile). Intermediate-range ballistic missile ranges from 3,000 to 5,500 km.