Iran Executes 19-Year-Old Wrestler In Public Hanging

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Iran has executed a 19-year-old champion wrestler Saleh Mohammadi along with two other protesters in public hangings in Qom, according to state media and human rights groups.

Saleh Mohammadi, a rising wrestling talent, was executed on Thursday alongside Saeed Davodi and Mehdi Ghasemi. The three had been accused of involvement in the killing of two policemen during protests on January 8, 2026 in Qom.

State media reported that the executions were carried out “in the presence of a group of people in Qom.” The three are the first known protesters to be hanged in connection with the nationwide unrest that began in late December 2025 and continued into January 2026.

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Mohammadi, who came from the city of Qom, was seen as a rising talent in wrestling. But according to human rights groups, his confession was forced. According to the reports, Mohammadi was tortured and made to admit to the charge of waging war against God, a serious crime under Iranian law.

In the month of January, US President Donald Trump said that “strong action” would be taken against Iran if protesters were executed. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said afterwards that there was “no plan” to hang people.