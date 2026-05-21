Iran conflict pushes up US fuel prices

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New Delhi: Americans heading into the busy summer travel season are facing rising fuel costs as the ongoing conflict involving Iran continues to impact global oil markets and energy supplies. The price surge comes just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, one of the biggest travel periods in the United States.

According to reports, retail gasoline prices in the US have risen by more than $1.50 per gallon since late February, when tensions in the Middle East escalated after military strikes involving Iran. Analysts say disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz — a major global oil shipping route — have added pressure on crude oil supplies and fuel prices worldwide.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimates that nearly 39 million people are expected to travel by road during the holiday weekend despite the rising costs. However, many travellers are reportedly shortening trips or changing plans because of expensive fuel prices. Surveys cited in reports showed that a large number of Americans now consider fuel prices a major factor while planning vacations.

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Experts have warned that if tensions continue and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted, gasoline prices could rise even further during the peak summer months. Some forecasts suggest average US fuel prices may cross $5 per gallon in certain regions if supply issues worsen.

The impact is also being felt globally. Rising crude oil prices have already pushed up fuel costs in countries including India, where petrol and diesel prices recently increased after years of stability.

While oil prices saw a slight dip after US President Donald Trump recently said the Iran conflict could end “very quickly,” markets remain highly volatile as investors continue to closely monitor developments in the region.

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