Iran condemns new US sanctions

By KalingaTV Bureau

Tehran, Jan 12: Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned new US sanctions on some Iranian industrial companies and Iranian officials.

On Friday, the United States imposed more sanctions on Iran in retaliation for its missile attack on US forces in Iraq.

The sanctions targeted Iran’s manufacturing, mining and textile sectors as well as senior Iranian officials who Washington said were involved in the January 8 attack on US military bases in Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Unfortunately, the Americans have adopted unilateral, illegal and fruitless behaviour, and are insisting on that,” the Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, said.

“The Americans have sanctioned those industry sectors which are directly related to the daily life of millions of people,” said Mousavi.

These sanctions further reveal US “hostile” policies towards Iran, he said, adding that however, they are doomed to failure.

(IANS)

