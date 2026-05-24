Iran agrees in principle to relinquish its enriched uranium stockpile in major US-led peace deal: Report

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Washington DC: In a potentially historic shift for West Asian geopolitics, Iran has agreed in principle to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of an emerging, US-led framework aimed at halting regional conflict.

The breakthrough, first reported by The New York Times, citing two US officials, marks a dramatic pivot in diplomatic efforts. While Tehran has committed to surrendering the material in a general statement, the exact mechanisms for how the uranium will be relinquished remain unfinalized and are slated to be hammered out after a formal deal is signed.

The development comes alongside an intense wave of multilateral diplomacy spearheaded by Washington. In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump confirmed he is actively engaged in high-level discussions with an expansive coalition of regional leaders to secure a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding.

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” President Trump stated, noting that final aspects are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly.

According to the White House, the sweeping diplomatic track has involved direct consultations with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud; UAE’s President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir; Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi; Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

President Trump also noted a separate, “very well” received call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the framework.

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A central pillar of the emerging pact is the restoration of maritime stability. President Trump explicitly noted that under the terms of the agreement, “the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” signalling a major relief for global energy markets and maritime trade corridors that have been choked by months of regional volatility.

The momentum was mirrored by reports from Tehran. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency acknowledged that intensive indirect negotiations over the last 24 hours have successfully narrowed the gaps between the adversarial sides. Fresh diplomatic consultations quickly followed in the Iranian capital, aimed squarely at preventing further military escalation across West Asia.

Pakistan, playing a key mediating role in the high-stakes friction, echoed the optimism. Commenting on the intensive 24-hour diplomatic marathon, the Pakistan Army released a statement confirming that negotiations have led to “encouraging progress toward a final understanding.”

The critical mediation track is currently focused on two main priorities: preventing immediate escalation following high-level military and political friction and establishing a structured framework to guarantee long-term security across regional borders and critical maritime corridors.

While the skeleton of the peace deal appears intact, the world now watches to see if the final details, most notably the verified removal of Iran’s enriched uranium, can cross the finish line.

(Source: ANI)