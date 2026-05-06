Iran: 8 killed, 36 injured after fire breaks out in Tehran Mall

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New Delhi: A fire incident took place in which eight people lost their life and 36 people got injured as fire broke out in a shopping center of Tehran, Iran.

The location is reportedly said to be Arghavan shopping centre in Andisheh town, Tehran the capital city of Iran. There is no clarity on what caused this blaze.

The fire was huge and was spreading and triggered large-scale emergency response operations, according to the fire department of Tehran.

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It is being said that the materials that were inside the shopping mall building played an important role in rapidly spreading the fire and making it a massive fire incident.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.